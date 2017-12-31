Kyle Williams runs for touchdown as Bills push lead to 19 points

Getty Images

The Bills lost LeSean McCoy to an ankle injury in the third quarter so they had to look elsewhere when they got the ball on the 1-yard-line following a pass interference penalty.

They turned to defensive tackle Kyle Williams and the move paid off when Williams plunged into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown. The Bills went for two and didn’t convert, which leaves them up 19-0 with 7:08 to play in the third quarter.

That means Buffalo is doing their part to end the longest postseason drought in the NFL. They’re also getting some help from the Bengals, who are leading the Ravens in Baltimore in a result that the Bills would really like to go their way before all is said and done.

The Dolphins have nothing to play for, although that probably won’t make the coaching staff feel any better about their 11 penalties for 115 yards.