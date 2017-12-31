LeSean McCoy carted off in third quarter

Getty Images

The Bills didn’t get much from running back LeSean McCoy on the ground in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but he did catch a couple of passes and they’d certainly rather try to finish out a win with McCoy in the lineup.

That may not be a possibility, however. McCoy stayed down after a three-yard run early in the third quarter and medical personnel called for a cart after a short on-field evaluation.

McCoy looked despondent on the cart and it doesn’t look good for a return, although the team hasn’t ruled him out as they announced he’s questionable to return from an ankle injury.

Mike Tolbert and Marcus Murphy are the other backs active for the Bills, who lead 13-0 after a Steven Hauschka field goal with 10:17 to play in the third.