Lions win easily, sweep Packers for first time since 1991

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 31, 2017, 3:57 PM EST
Getty Images

The Lions and Packers were playing for nothing other than pride, and the Lions showed more of it than the Packers.

Detroit took a 20-3 lead into halftime and cruised through the second half, ultimately winning 35-11.

For the Lions, it completed the first season sweep of the Packers since 1991. That also happens to be the last year the Lions won a playoff game. They won’t be back in the playoffs this year, but they did end the season with a bang. Matthew Stafford threw for more than 300 yards and wide receivers Golden Tate, Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay all had touchdown catches. Darius Slay picked up two more interceptions and is the league leader for the season. (He appeared to mimic shooting a gun after one of those picks, which could result in a fine from the league.)

For the Packers, it was yet another disappointing performance from quarterback Brett Hundley, who simply hasn’t had what it takes after Aaron Rodgers got hurt. Packers coach Mike McCarthy insisted that Hundley was the right man for the backup job, but there’s little doubt that Green Bay needs a better quarterback behind Rodgers in 2018.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell is expected to be fired after the season, but he will go down as a rare Lions coach who finished with three winning seasons. And the first Lions coach since Wayne Fontes to sweep the Packers.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Lions win easily, sweep Packers for first time since 1991

  1. This is certainly a proud and familiar moment for our Packers. We uphold our tradition of choking even when our season is totally lost. At least we are consistent. At choking.

  2. There is nothing I love more than seeing my Packers exhibit their competitive spirit. I hope it shows up. However, I do miss my fellow fair weather Packers fans. Who have lost their competitive spirit. Most have abandoned us here at PFT. I hope they show up.

  4. Finally we get to stop watching the trash trotted out by Green Bay.

    Time for real football to be enjoyed by everyone

    Let’s get ready for the playoffs

  7. The smartest move of the day by the Packers was putting in Joe Hoolihan at QB.

    He sucked, but not any worse than Bert Hundley.

  9. Technically the Lions swept them last year too. The Packers referees were in play and gave the welfare kids a phantom PI at the end of the game which lead to an untimed Hail Mary. Lions own the Packers.

  10. Oh what a season for the pathetic green and puke. Just awful, just disgusting, just miserable, statistically inept, defensively inept, fans booing all the time, lamebeau taken over by purple, delusional fans either living in the past, cursing the loss of Adouche, or saying “wait till next year”. If I were any Packer player, I would be doing my best to get out of that town for good.

  12. He’s also the only coach in the modern era to sweep the division on the road. His ultimate undoing however, was the lost to the Bengals last week.

  15. Ouch, 1-5 in the division? What a season. Losing season and the only talk out of GB is giving that fat boy Colombo a contract extension. That’s what happens when you have tax payers as the “owners” of the team.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!