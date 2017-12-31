Logan Ryan will play for Titans; Cam Robinson out for Jaguars

Getty Images

The Titans already knew they wouldn’t have DeMarco Murray, having ruled him out Friday with a knee injury. They will have cornerback Logan Ryan, who they listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Tennessee’s other inactives are quarterback Brandon Weeden, defensive back Curtis Riley, outside linebacker Josh Carraway, linebacker Nate Palmer, guard/center Corey Levin and receiver Harry Douglas.

The Jaguars already ruled out receiver Marqise Lee (ankle). They also won’t have tackle Cam Robinson (abdomen) and defensive tackle Abry Jones (back), who were listed as questionable.

Linebacker Blair Brown will play after being cleared from a concussion.

The Jaguars’ other inactives are receiver Montay Crockett, running back Chris Ivory , offensive lineman Chris Reed and offensive lineman Will Poehls.