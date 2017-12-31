Marcell Dareus: Facing Titans next week would have been “easy win”

Getty Images

For a while, it appeared the Jaguars would face the Titans again next week in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Instead, the Bengals scored on a 49-yard pass on fourth down with 44 seconds remaining to beat the Ravens and send the Bills to Jacksonville instead.

Jaguars nose tackle Marcell Dareus played five games for the Bills this season until they traded him to Jacksonville.

Dareus was thrilled for Buffalo, where he spent the first 6 1/2 years of his career.

“I just wish I could have helped, but at the same time, I feel like I did,” Dareus said, via Mike Kaye of First Coast News.

Dareus, though, would have preferred a rematch with the Titans, who beat the Jaguars 15-10 on Sunday.

“I would love to play their sorry a– again,” Dareus said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “They shouldn’t have showed me that. They shouldn’t have showed me how sorry their a– is. That’s embarrassing that they would call themselves any kind of an enforcer of a team. Oh, my God. When we suit up next year they better be ready because they already know what kind of a– whooping I’ll hand out to them. . . . Dang, I wish we could have played them next week. That would have been an easy win next week, oh my goodness, but we’ve got Buffalo. I’m excited about it.”