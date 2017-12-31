Marcus Maye to locker room as Pats go up 14-3

Getty Images

The Jets defense didn’t offer much resistance on the first drive of the game, but they tightened up to force three straight punts that kept things close at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Things got a little less tense thanks to a pair of penalties by their defensive backs, though. Cornerback Juston Burris was called for holding on a third down incompletion by Tom Brady and safety Marcus Maye handed the Patriots 39 yards when he interfered with Brandin Cooks a little later in the drive.

Cooks would catch a touchdown pass a couple of plays later and the Patriots now lead 14-3 as they try to sew up the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Maye’s penalty had a second negative outcome as the second-round pick remained down at the end of the play. He went directly to the locker room and is considered questionable to return with a right ankle injury.