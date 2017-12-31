Mark Davis thanks Jack Del Rio for “building foundation”

AP

Jack Del Rio announced after the 30-10 loss to the Chargers that Mark Davis had fired him. The Raiders owner confirmed it an hour later with a statement.

“We appreciate Jack’s effort in building the foundation of this team for the future,” Davis said, via a statement issued by the team. “Thank you to Jack, his wife, Linda, and his daughter, Aubrey, for their important contributions to the Raiders and our local community in Oakland. We wish them all the best.”

Del Rio, 54, finished his three-year career in Oakland with a 25-23 record. His departure creates a vacancy that Jon Gruden could fill with a return to the NFL and a return to the Raiders, a team he coached from 1998-2001.