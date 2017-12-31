Melvin Gordon, Denzel Perryman active for Chargers

Getty Images

Running back Melvin Gordon said he’d be ready to go for Sunday’s game against the Raiders despite an ankle injury and he made good on his word Sunday.

Gordon is active for the Chargers, who need a win and other results in order to advance to the postseason as a Wild Card. Gordon got hurt late in last Sunday’s victory over the Jets and wound up listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Two other players who were listed as questionable will also be in the lineup for Los Angeles. Left tackle Russell Okung and linebacker Denzel Perryman are both back after missing last Sunday’s game.

They will be without defensive lineman Corey Liuget again this week and the Raiders will be without cornerback David Amerson for the 10th time this season. Amerson last played in Week Seven, so he’ll be hitting the offseason on a long layoff.