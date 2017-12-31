Mike Mularkey may be coaching for his job today, and even next week

Getty Images

If the Titans win today, they’re going to the playoffs. If they lose, it may be Mike Mularkey’s last day as head coach.

Mularkey could be out if the Titans fail to make the playoffs, or even if they make the playoffs but lose in the wild-card round, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

When Mularkey got the job, developing quarterback Marcus Mariota was supposed to be his No. 1 priority. Instead, Mariota has gone backward. Last year he threw 26 touchdown passes and nine interceptions; this year he has 12 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Titans haven’t made the playoffs since 2008 and haven’t won a playoff game since 2003. Although Mularkey’s 19-21 record as head coach is a marked improvement from his predecessor Ken Whisenhunt’s 3-20 record, Tennessee wants to see more progress.