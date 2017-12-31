NFL sets schedule for Wild Card weekend

Getty Images

Setting the playoff field for the 2017 season went right down to the wire and now we’ll have a week to look forward to the first round of playoff action.

The NFL has announced the schedule of games for January 6 and 7 and it kicks off in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon at 4:35 p.m. ET with the Titans visiting the Chiefs. That game will be on ESPN while Saturday night’s game will feature the return of playoff football to Los Angeles. The Rams will host the Falcons in a game on NBC that gets underway at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon’s action will start with a 1:05 p.m. ET game that pits Jaguars coach Doug Marrone against the team he walked away from after the 2014 season. The Bills stumbled through two years with Rex Ryan after Marrone decided to opt out of his contract, but they ended a playoff drought dating back to 1999 in Sean McDermott’s first season on the job

That game will be on CBS and the final matchup of the weekend will find the Panthers visiting the Saints on FOX at 4:40 p.m. ET. It will be the third meeting of the year between the NFC South rivals and the Saints won both regular season matchups.