Nick Foles posted 9.3 passer rating before leaving game

Posted by Charean Williams on December 31, 2017, 1:52 PM EST
Yes, the outcome doesn’t matter. Yes, it is bone-chilling cold. And yes, the Eagles are missing some starters. But Philadelphia has to have concern about the way its offense is playing.

Nick Foles went 4-for-11 for 39 yards and an interception in four series in the first quarter. He finished with a 9.3 passer rating.

Nate Sudfeld replaced Foles to start the second quarter.

Philadelphia had 57 yards, three first downs and went 0-for-3 on third down in four series with Foles. They went 1-for-14 on third down last week against the Raiders.

Cowboys rookie cornerback Chidobe Awuzie had his first career interception on a terrible pass by Foles.

The good news for the Eagles is their defense, without five starters, is playing lights out. The Cowboys had one first down and 32 yards in the first quarter.

Sidney Jones made his NFL debut for the Eagles, with his first career play coming on special teams.

The Cowboys and Eagles are scoreless.

  3. I hate to say I told yall so. Any pressure (or even perceived) and foles gets easily flustered. Hit him a few times and he’s done for the day, feet go to hell, along with decisiveness and accuracy.

  4. If Eagles are this years Raiders, this is on Pedersen. You’ve got the talent around Foles, and as a coach you need to use your players strength(NE), and not force them into your system.

  5. We need to find a new left tackle. Smith the past couple years has been unreliable. Pro Bowler yes…. WHEN he plays.
    Dakota NEVER has time to pass when Smith is out.
    Our young rookie corners/safeties will be just fine next year. Draft Dl, Lb, Ol. Or Ol DL then Lb. Scott lineahan the OC time is UP, He HAS to go. His play calling around the goal line is TERRIBLE! Hate seeing Smith out Dakota getting clobbered AND YET Lineahan STILL calling pass plays????? RUN RUN then RUN again IDIOT!

  9. allight59 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 2:16 pm
    one and done…Vikings have the #1 seed for all intensive purposes….
    ————————
    I don’t think so at all.
    It’s a meaningless game with a few starters sitting out.
    As a Viking fan, I don’t take any team lightly.

