Nick Foles posted 9.3 passer rating before leaving game

AP

Yes, the outcome doesn’t matter. Yes, it is bone-chilling cold. And yes, the Eagles are missing some starters. But Philadelphia has to have concern about the way its offense is playing.

Nick Foles went 4-for-11 for 39 yards and an interception in four series in the first quarter. He finished with a 9.3 passer rating.

Nate Sudfeld replaced Foles to start the second quarter.

Philadelphia had 57 yards, three first downs and went 0-for-3 on third down in four series with Foles. They went 1-for-14 on third down last week against the Raiders.

Cowboys rookie cornerback Chidobe Awuzie had his first career interception on a terrible pass by Foles.

The good news for the Eagles is their defense, without five starters, is playing lights out. The Cowboys had one first down and 32 yards in the first quarter.

Sidney Jones made his NFL debut for the Eagles, with his first career play coming on special teams.

The Cowboys and Eagles are scoreless.