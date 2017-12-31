Panthers without Jonathan Stewart, Kurt Coleman

Getty Images

The Panthers still have some degree of playoff positioning to play for today. The Falcons are fighting for their lives.

That might explain while the Panthers are willing to park some guys with injuries for today’s regular season finale.

They’ll play without running back Jonathan Stewart after his back tightened up Sunday morning, and safety Kurt Coleman, who has been dealing with an ankle injury all week.

The Panthers will lean more heavily on rookie back Christian McCaffrey in Stewart’s absence, while Jairus Byrd will start at safety.

The Panthers also deactivated guard Trai Turner (who remains in the concussion protocol), along with quarterback Garrett Gilbert, cornerback Ladarius Gunter, wide receiver Mose Frazier, and defensive end Zach Moore.

The Falcons, who need a win to guarantee their playoff berth, will get center Alex Mack back after he’s been dealing with a calf strain. They deactivated wide receivers Marvin Hall and Nick Williams, linebacker Sean Weatherspoon, guards Sean Harlow and Jamil Douglas, and tight end Levine Toilolo.