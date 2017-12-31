Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beat Paxton Lynch and the Broncos

Getty Images

In a meaningless game to close the season, the Chiefs and Broncos both wanted a look at their young first-round quarterbacks. And Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked better than Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch.

If you can overlook the fact that it was a meaningless game, today’s game in Denver was exciting: It went down to the final play, when Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker hit the game-winning field goal to make the final score 27-24.

But the game was mostly about those young quarterbacks. Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception, while Lynch completed 21 of 31 passes for 254 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Lynch also lost a fumble.

The Chiefs have the playoffs to get ready for, but in the offseason both teams will have tough questions to answer about the future of their quarterback position. Will Lynch start for the Broncos in 2018? Will Mahomes start for the Chiefs? Today’s game gave both teams some things to think about.