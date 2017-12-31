Patriots roll through Jets for quick touchdown

Getty Images

The Patriots wrap up the top seed with a win on Sunday afternoon and they wasted no time getting on their way to that result.

New England went 75 yards in a little over five minutes and took a 7-0 lead over the Jets on a three-yard touchdown run by Dion Lewis.

It looked for a moment like the Patriots might have to settle for a field goal, but Bill Belichick left the offense on the field for a fourth-and-two that Tom Brady converted with a pass to Danny Amendola. Lewis got the ball six times and figures to continue to see a lot of work as the Patriots are playing without Rex Burkhead, Mike Gillislee and James White.

That should keep Lewis warm on a frigid day at Gillette Stadium and more Patriots points should keep anyone from feeling too much of a chill in the stands.