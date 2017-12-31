Pete Carroll: I’m not old enough to retire

Getty Images

During Sunday’s pregame show, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports was doing a roundup of possible coaching moves around the league and included Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Glazer reported Carroll could retire at the end of the season, which drew a quick response from the 66-year-old head coach. He wrote on Twitter that he’s too young to think about retiring and added an emoji to underscore that he’s still hip to what the kids are doing.

People talking about retirement… I ain’t old enough to think about retiring! 🕺 — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) December 31, 2017

During an appearance on PFT Live, the Seahawks coach said “Why stop there?” in response to Patriots owner Robert Kraft suggesting Bill Belichick could coach into his 80s.

Carroll will lead the Seahawks against the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon with a playoff spot still a possibility. The Seahawks need to win while the Falcons lose to the Panthers in order to make the postseason as a Wild Card. If they do, it will make six straight seasons in the playoffs and seven times in eight years with Carroll at the helm.