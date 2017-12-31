Raiders fire Jack Del Rio

Getty Images

To cap the same year in which he received a four-year extension, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio is out of a job.

Del Rio informed reporters after Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Chargers that owner Mark Davis has informed Del Rio that a change is being made.

The move clears a path for a pursuit of Jon Gruden, a former Raiders coach who had been linked primarily to his other former team, the Buccaneers.

Regardless of what it will mean from a football standpoint, Gruden will move the needle from a business standpoint. Which will be critical for the Raiders during what likely will be their last year in Oakland.

For Del Rio, the end comes at the conclusion of a season of unfulfilled expectations. Amid talk of a Super Bowl berth, they finished with a 6-10 record.