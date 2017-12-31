Ravens give up late touchdown to lose, giving Bills final spot

AP

How did that happen? The Ravens will ask themselves that question all offseason.

Baltimore rallied from a 14-point, second-half deficit to lead late but allowed a 49-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass with 44 seconds to go. The Bengals’ 31-27 upset win eliminated the Ravens. They finished 9-7.

The Bills owe the Bengals after clinching the sixth and final wild-card spot and will play at Jacksonville. The Titans are the fifth seed and will travel to Kansas City.

It marked the second consecutive week Cincinnati has played the role of spoiler, having eliminated the Lions last week. The Bengals finished 7-9, and if Marvin Lewis is out, he ended on a high note.

Cincinnati got the ball back at its own 10 with 2:43 remaining, and the Ravens allowed a 90-yard touchdown drive. The dagger came on fourth-and-12 as Tyler Boyd caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton with 44 seconds remaining.

Baltimore gained only 61 yards in the first half as Joe Flacco completed 5 of 19 passes for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Flacco rebounded in the second half and finished 25-of-47 for 203 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, but it wasn’t enough.

Dalton went 23-of-44 for 222 yards and three touchdowns.