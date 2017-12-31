Ravens have 61 total yards but trail Bengals only 17-10 at halftime

AP

The Ravens have done nothing offensively, so it’s a good thing for them that they have a takeaway, Justin Tucker and Chris Moore. Otherwise, the first half was all Cincinnati.

As it is, the Bengals lead the Ravens 17-10.

Baltimore probably shouldn’t be that close. Joe Flacco has completed only 5 of 19 passes for 28 yards, but he threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Moore with four seconds left in the half after Moore returned a kickoff 87 yards to the Cincinnati 6.

Moore has three returns for 124 yards and one catch for 6 yards and the score.

The Bengals have 268 yards, while holding the Ravens to 61.

Andy Dalton has completed 17 of 29 passes for 142 yards with two touchdowns. Tyler Kroft caught touchdowns of 1 and 5 yards as he has five catches for 50 yards.

Joe Mixon has 14 carries for 77 yards, but his fumble in the second quarter was costly. The Ravens gained only 6 yards after the takeaway, but Tucker kicked a 46-yard field goal.