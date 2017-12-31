Report: Bill O’Brien likely to remain with Texans

Getty Images

This week brought more discussion about a poor working relationship between Texans head coach Bill O’Brien and General Manager Rick Smith as the team nears the end of a losing season.

That comes after much speculation about O’Brien’s future in Houston as he’s finishing the fourth year of the five-year deal he signed with the team in 2014. O’Brien has said he won’t quit and would coach next year without an extension, but there’s been no word from the team about their plans.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that O’Brien, who has gotten endorsements from quarterback Deshaun Watson and other Texans players, is likely to remain in Houston. He adds that there are issues to work out regarding his contract, which suggests it’s possible things may yet fall apart due to the extension issue.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media also reports that the Texans want to retain O’Brien and that they could rework the football operations side by giving O’Brien more of a say in personnel while bumping Smith to a different role.