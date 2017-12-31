Report: Bruce Arians likely to step down

Getty Images

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians denied a report that he had already decided to walk away after today’s season finale, but he didn’t say that he’s coming back, either. Perhaps because he’s not.

Arians is likely to step away after the season but hasn’t yet told the Cardinals his plans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 65-year-old Arians has had a number of health problems, and his Cardinals have declined over the last two years and may need to go through a painful rebuilding period. So it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Arians decides it’s time to retire.

It also wouldn’t be surprising if Arians is lured back to coaching, if the right job becomes available. But for now it appears that today’s game will be his swan song.