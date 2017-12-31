Report: Dean Pees to retire

Getty Images

The Packers aren’t the only team that will be looking for a new defensive coordinator. After the season.

Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees is expected to retire, according to ESPN.

The 68-year-old Pees has been a member of John Harbaugh’s staff since 2010, serving as the defensive coordinator since Chuck Pagano left to become head coach of the Colts in 2012.

The fact that Pagano is widely expected to be fired by the Colts means that Pagano would be available to return to the Ravens, if that’s what he wants. Pagano said in 2015 that his current job will be his last job in coaching.

The Ravens have a win-and-in game on Sunday, and the news that Pees, 68, will be leaving could provide a boost for the defense, along with the rest of the team — both on Sunday and beyond.

Pees previously spent 2004 through 2009 with the Patriots. Before that, he spent his coaching career at various college programs. He has won a pair of Super Bowl rings.