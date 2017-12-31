Report: Dom Capers out in Green Bay

Getty Images

It’s a better-late-than-never move that some Packers fans thought would never happen.

After nine seasons with the Packers, defensive coordinator Dom Capers is not expected to return in 2018, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The defense has struggled in recent years under Capers, with the original head coach of both the Panthers and Texans often the target of criticism and calls for his removal. But coach Mike McCarthy stubbornly has stuck with Capers, 67.

“I think all of us in life have always gone through experiences in our past that you may have quit on something just to get that fresh, new start, and it feels good, but in hindsight it was not the best thing for you,” McCarthy said in May regarding Capers’ ongoing presence on the staff. “I know I have personally. So I’ve always held true to that in my decision-making process.”

It’s unclear whether he’ll retire or “retire.” If it’s the latter, he could unretire with another team. It’s also unclear whether McCarthy made the decision to move on from Capers on his own or “on his own.”