Report: Lions will take “hard look” at Matt Patricia

Posted by Mike Florio on December 31, 2017, 11:01 AM EST
When former Patriots executive Bob Quinn became the G.M. of the Lions two years ago, speculation emerged instantly that he’d try to hire someone from New England’s coaching staff to take over the team. But Quinn, after an extended period of elaboration, decided to stick with  Jim Caldwelll.

Two years, and one Rextension later, Quinn apparently will be getting a chance to hire his own coach. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, that coach could be Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Rapoport says that the Lions “will look hard” at Patricia, a widely respected defensive mind who has learned the gig by working with Bill Belichick since 2004. Since 2012, Patricia has coordinated the defense.

But it’s not all about Xs and Os or being able to thrive in the fundamentally different position of head coach. The “hard look” at Patricia undoubtedly will look into whether Commissioner Roger Goodell remains upset about Patricia’s decision to exit the plane after Super Bowl 51 wearing the Barstool T-shirt with an image of Goodell sporting a clown nose.

Goodell praised Quinn during a preseason event with Lions season-ticket holders. As of July, Goodell was still miffed about Patricia’s choice in travel wear.

The ultimate question is whether Goodell would try, directly or indirectly, to steer Quinn away from Patricia. Sure, Goodell would probably never mention the clown-nose T-shirt. But there are ways to make a point without being obvious, and Quinn will need to be listening for any clues that would indicate whether a decision to replace Patricia’s turquoise blue T-shirt with a Honolulu blue hoodie would be frowned upon by the man who has guaranteed employment through 2022.

29 responses to “Report: Lions will take “hard look” at Matt Patricia

  1. Another product of the BB tree? Those have worked out so well in the past. And running the 26th ranked defense (last I checked) in the league is also an amazing pedigree.

    That said I am rooting for the guy. But I am rooting because I want everyone to get their shot – then do with it what they do with it. If you succeed…awesome. If you don’t, I don’t throw out the word “bust” like so many geniuses do. I am not sure Patricia is HC material – he has shown me nothing to suggest that is his strength. But if he gets this shot I wish him the best. Lions have been mediocre for years, even when people think they should be good. League doesn’t need that.

  12. saying goodell would order the fords to force them not to hire patricia.
    is more corruption.

    why is this seen as as normal behavior from a commissioner is beyond me.

    my goodness

  13. your6ringsaremeaninglessnow says:
    December 31, 2017 at 11:09 am
    I don’t get it. Pats defense is horrible and has been mediocre for years.

    Your right! You don’t get it. Pats has the number one D last year. And as far as this year goes. There 7th in points allow (290) 6th in points allow per game. Those are the only defensive stats I care about.

  14. your6ringsaremeaninglessnow says:
    December 31, 2017 at 11:09 am
    I don’t get it. Pats defense is horrible and has been mediocre for years.

    yeah, the #1 rated d and sb winning ds in 2014 and 2016, with a b squad d due to injuries in 2013 and 2015, making it to the title game, means their “defenses have been horrible and medicore for years”…

    lol

    best red zone d in the league with the most turnovers

    for 8 straight games before injuries mounted, the d allowed 11.87 pts per game over that stretch even with brady not playing all that well

  17. your6ringsaremeaninglessnow says:
    December 31, 2017 at 11:09 am

    I don’t get it. Pats defense is horrible and has been mediocre for years.
    There are apparently a lot of things you ‘don’t get’ starting with evaluating a D by stats. Stats are for losers, PA is the only defensive number that matters.

  23. That t-shirt was worn for support of Tom Brady.

    Patricia has done a great job this year. Replacing Hightower, Ninkovich, Rivers, Long, Sheard and coaching up street free agents and rookies is enough to show what kind of coach he is.

  24. did i miss a story on Caldwell being fired ???

    total d is such a lame stat…the Pats play good red zone d, only thing that matters in tecmo bowl, i mean the nfl….same thing these days

    ” The ultimate question is whether Goodell would try, directly or indirectly, to steer Quinn away from Patricia.”

    Why would former Patriots employee, Bob Quinn, give credence to the wishes of master charlatan, Roger Goodell? He has a multi year personal relationship with Patricia. Who’s he going to believe, Goodell or his own lying eyes?
  27. The folks that are saying the “Pats Defense has been terrible for years” are just wrong.
    They allowed the fewest point against just last year in the regular season.
    Pats have a different style on D, sometimes it’s “bend but don’t break” and then tough in the red zone. Whatever works with changing personnel due to injuries.
    While I agree that Patricia doesn’t seem to be HC material on the surface, as others have said, he deserves his shot.

  28. Patricia although he looks like he needs a shave is a Harvard graduate.

    He is no dummy.

    Who knows if he is head coach material, time will tell.

    But Goodell’s opinion on team’s hiring’s etc. is a conflict of interest in my opinion.

    I’m glad Patricia had a clown mockery of Goodell, very fitting.

Leave a Reply

