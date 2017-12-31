Report: Raiders expected to part ways with Michael Crabtree

Getty Images

The Raiders may have a new coach in 2018. They also may have a new starting receiver.

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Raiders are expected to move on from receiver Michael Crabtree after the season. Even though the move would generate $7 million in cash and cap space (they’ll need the money if they’re planning to break the bank for Jon Gruden), Gehlken points to a more ominous reason for the divorce.

Per Gehlken, “[t]here has been a measure of dysfunction behind the scenes” involving Crabtree, and Crabtree’s “baggage” outweighs his production. The report has no specifics regarding the dysfunction or baggage.

Crabtree, who started his career as a first-round pick of the 49ers, has spent all nine of his career seasons in the Bay Area.

Although a reliable target for the Raiders, Crabtree has only 56 receptions for 601 yards this season. He has, however, added eight touchdown receptions.