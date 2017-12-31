Saints are trailing the Buccaneers, somehow

Getty Images

The Saints can clinch the NFC South with a win, but they can’t put the worst team in the division away.

The Buccaneers just took a 20-17 lead over the Saints early in the fourth quarter, recovering a Tommylee Lewis fumble on a punt and returning it for a touchdown.

It’s an improbable lead, since Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston has thrown three interceptions, but he did run for a touchdown to start the second half. The missed extra point could loom large later.

But the Bucs have shown some backbone on defense, and held the Saints in check for the most part (215 yards after three quarters).

If the Saints lose and the Panthers win at Atlanta, the Panthers would win the division.