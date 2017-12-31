Saquon Barkley announces he’s entering NFL Draft

Getty Images

It shouldn’t have been a hard decision for Saquon Barkley.

But now it’s official.

The Penn State running back just announced on Instagram that he was giving up his remaining year of eligibility and would enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

While running backs might be out of fashion for some, Barkley has the kind of talent that should make him a top 10 pick, if not higher. (And the impact Leonard Fournette made on a team with a lengthy playoff drought won’t hurt).

Barkley waited to make his decision, and ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns Saturday night in the Fiesta Bowl (when many other top prospects are sitting out bowls).

He finished the year with 1,271 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, and has 3,843 yards in his career.