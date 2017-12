Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson might deserve MVP consideration.

But he’s almost literally out there by himself today.

The Cardinals lead the Seahawks 20-7 at halftime, but the Seahawks have just 24 yards of total offense. That’s actually a surge, after they had none (as in, zero) in the first quarter.

Their line wasn’t great to begin with, but has lost right guard Ethan Pocic, and running back Mike James left with an injury while getting stuffed early.