Sean McDermott: Thank you Bengals

AP

Of all the ways that the Bills’ playoff drought could come to an end, it’s hard to imagine too many people would have picked a fourth down pass from Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton to wide receiver Tyler Boyd in a game not involving the Bills to factor into the mix.

Sometimes it takes strange circumstances to end long absences. Dalton’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Boyd with 44 seconds left in Baltimore lifted the Bengals to a 31-27 win that allowed the Bengals to slip past the Ravens and into the postseason for the first time since 1999. Bills coach Sean McDermott paid homage to Cincinnati after both games were done.

“I’m so excited for our players and fans. Everyone has sacrificed so much to be here. Thank you to the Bengals,” McDermott said. “It’s such an emotional moment. No one gave this team a chance all year long. Our fans have been great all season long and I’m looking forward to seeing them at our playoff game.”

If you include interim coaches, McDermott is the ninth coach to lead the Bills since Wade Phillips took them to the playoffs. He’ll be facing off with another one of them in the Wild Card round with the Bills heading to Jacksonville to face Doug Marrone’s team and advancing will be solely up to the Bills the next time around.