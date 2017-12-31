Steelers backups march right down the field

Getty Images

The Steelers aren’t bothering playing their some of their key offensive playmakers today, taking the longer view toward the postseason.

In the micro view of a game against the Browns, it still doesn’t matter.

Backup quarterback Landry Jones and just-signed running back Stevan Ridley led the Steelers downfield, and journeyman special teamer Darrius Heyward-Bey ran for a touchdown, as the Steelers jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

It was an easy-enough eight-play, 72-yard drive, and it was hard to tell if the Browns are demoralized or this is just who they are.

When they got the ball, they promptly lost almost all the ground they could, punting on fourth-and-30 after a pair of sacks of DeShone Kizer and a delay of game.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and running back Le'Veon Bell are watching this one, with hopes wide receiver Antonio Brown is healthy enough to join them in two weeks when they open the playoffs.