Steelers lead Browns 21-14, but not really that close

AP

The Browns have made a couple of plays in the first half.

No, literally. They have made two plays.

They trail the Steelers 21-14 at halftime, and have been outgained 287-137.

Of that total, the Browns got 110 of them on two plays — 54 yards on a deep ball to Josh Gordon (which was initially ruled a touchdown but was brought back because he stepped out of bounds just short of the end zone) and 56 came on a touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins.

That means they gained 27 yards on their other 23 plays so far, which is a better indication of their day and their year.

Already in the first half, the Browns were called for a delay of game on fourth-and-28, and rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer burned a tiemout to prevent another one on second-and-11 from his own 1. Those 18 inches of real estate were important, as it led to a 27-yard punt by Britton Colquitt.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are leaning on rookie wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has seven catches for 127 yards and a touchdown.