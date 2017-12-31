Steelers may be outsmarting themselves

Posted by Mike Florio on December 31, 2017, 11:53 AM EST
The Steelers could still force the road to Minnesota through Heinz Field. But they nevertheless will be resting multiple key starters for the Week 17 rematch with the Browns.

By not using his best players, coach Mike Tomlin essentially is conceding the No. 1 seed to the Patriots. Sure, the Steelers may still win. But the move cries out that winning isn’t the priority today; giving guys like Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell a break is.

While it’s probably a safe bet that the Patriots won’t lose to the Jets, Tomlin is still taking a calculated risk by assuming that New England will clinch the top seed with a victory. Tomlin also is taking a calculated risk that a three-week break in game action will actually help his best players.

Regardless of which team the Steelers host in the divisional round (Jaguars, Ravens, Chargers, etc.), the opponent will have just won a playoff game. They won’t be trying to kick-start the engine. The motor already will be purring. The Steelers, in contrast, could be rusty. They could find themselves stumbling through the first quarter or two. They could end up being one and done.

The other side of the coin, of course, is the risk of injury against a Browns team that has nothing to lose, except of course its 16th game. If Roethlisberger, Bell, or any other key player who won’t play today would have played and gotten injured, Tomlin never would have heard the end of it.

Still, it’s one thing to rest starters when there’s truly nothing to play for. Who could criticize Tomlin for still reaching for the No. 1 seed until it was officially out of reach? At a minimum, Tomlin should have put his best guys on the field, at least initially. If/when the Patriots build a huge lead, then pull the starters off the gridiron.

If, in the end, the Steelers blow a shot at the No. 1 seed and/or experience rustiness two weeks from now in the divisional round, remember Tomlin’s decision. It’s an outside-the-box move that possibly was a product of trying to outsmart the Patriots — and as a result he possibly has outsmarted himself.

13 responses to “Steelers may be outsmarting themselves

  1. who cares, we can beat the div 3 Browns either way,,,,if we lose at NE in afc title game, resting players today will have NOTHING to do with it….

    beer cold, popcorn ready,let’s see history in the making… 0-16 is so amazing , it should be celebrated- with a parade

  2. Not saying it will happen again, but the Steelers beat the Browns last year while playing a lot of their subs.

  5. I don’t care about the Steelers or Pats, I just want the Browns to complete the perfect season and Tomlin’s decision could impact that negatively.

  7. OR, and stay with me here, maybe everyone knows that the Browns can be beat with a Div II college team?

    But you’re probably right – I’m SURE the Steelers have decided to just go ahead and lose to an 0-15 team right before the playoffs.

  8. It seems Mr.Florio is thinking about Tomlin overthinking why or which players he rests. Florio should equally think not to overthink in an article about the overthinking of a coach who probably isn’t really thinking about overthinking a situation that requires thinking about unnecessary injury. Actually, Tomlin, probabaly should have been overthinking a couple weeks ago when a certain game came down to the final seconds. Now, thinking he could be overthinking the thinking he’s doing now regarding the fact that the Steelers can’t control the Jests ability/inability to steal a win is just…overthinking it. Wait….or is it not overthinking it? (Sigh) I don’t know, but I think I’m overthinking what Mr.Florio was thinking regarding overthinking.

  10. Players that are relatively healthy don’t need 3 wks off. The steelers have a maximum of 3 gms left, with an extra week if they get to the SBowl, then it’s offseason. Taking teams lightly, even the Browns, sends the wrong message.

  11. Florio’s passion to crap on the Steelers is is well known. I’m sure he was landing on putting down Tomlin’s decision regardless of what it was.

