Sunday morning one-liners

Whether they make the playoffs or not, the Bills need to find a path to sustained success.

The Dolphins defense fell short of expectations this season.

DE Trey Flowers is set to lead the Patriots in sacks for the second straight year.

Jets K Chandler Catanzaro bounced back from a poor 2016 season.

Ravens CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste may play a regular season game for the first time since 2014 on Sunday.

Who would be on the list of candidates if the Bengals fire coach Marvin Lewis?

CB Jason McCourty is among those trying to keep the Browns from an 0-16 record.

Steelers CB Joe Haden is looking forward to his first taste of postseason football.

Texans P Shane Lechler isn’t ready to stop playing.

Looking for reasons why the Colts finale matters.

Boosting the run game would serve the Jaguars well.

The Titans are trying to avoid a collapse on Sunday.

Will the Broncos give coach Vance Joseph more time?

Some Chiefs backups will get good experience in Week 17.

The Chargers shouldn’t expect a warm reception from their home crowd with the Raiders in town.

Will Sunday’s game be WR Michael Crabtree‘s last with the Raiders?

Cowboys WR Cole Beasley‘s season will end on the bench.

A few suggested resolutions for the Giants heading into 2018.

Rookie CB Sidney Jones is set for his Eagles debut.

It looks like the Redskins are opting for stability.

A proposed script for Bears G.M. Ryan Pace to use in a Monday press conference.

Former Lions C Dominic Raiola shared what going 0-16 meant to him.

A few options for the next Packers defensive coordinator.

Pat Shurmur pushed the right buttons as Vikings offensive coordinator this season.

The more snaps WR Julio Jones can play, the better for the Falcons.

The Panthers will be without G Trai Turner again this week.

An NFC South title is within reach for the Saints.

The Buccaneers could look to the Saints as a model for building a winning team.

The Cardinals say their focus is on Sunday, but there’s a lot to deal with in the future.

The Rams are the latest quick turnaround overseen by defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

More pressure off the edge would be welcome for the 2018 49ers.

The Seahawks shuffled their roster ahead of Week 17.