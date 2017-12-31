Suspension-worthy hit from Blake Countess knocks out Marquise Goodwin

Getty Images

The Rams are in the playoffs next weekend, but cornerback Blake Countess might not be there with them.

Countess delivered a vicious hit to the head of 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin, drawing a penalty flag and knocking Goodwin out of the game. Goodwin, who has a history of concussions, was carted off the field.

The hit was absolutely worthy of a suspension, and it won’t be at all surprising if Countess isn’t allowed to play next week. NFL suspensions are never easy to predict, but players have been suspended for less.

Countess is a backup who has played in all 16 regular-season games for the Rams this season. He may not play in the playoffs. And Goodwin’s season is certainly over, and given his history of concussions, he may have to think long and hard about his playing future this offseason.