T.Y. Hilton, Johnathan Joseph trade punches, neither ejected

Getty Images

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton and Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph traded multiple punches on a running play in the third quarter. Both were penalized. Neither was ejected.

The penalties offset, and the two players continued to get chippy.

The Texans’ 13-7 halftime lead was their first lead at intermission since October 10 against the Browns. If Houston can score again, it will mark only the third time since Deshaun Watson was lost for the season that it has scored two touchdowns in a game.

Marlon Mack, though, helped put Indianapolis back on top with a 1-yard touchdown run. Adam Vinatieri‘s PAT put the Colts ahead 14-13 with 6:51 remaining in the third quarter.