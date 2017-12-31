Titans hold on to clinch playoff berth

AP

It wasn’t pretty, but the Titans clinched a playoff berth with a 15-10 victory over the Jaguars.

Tennessee (9-7) ended a three-game losing streak and kept coach Mike Mularkey employed at least through a wild-card game. The Jaguars (10-6) already had clinched the AFC South and the third seed.

Both teams are waiting on the result from Baltimore to determine whether they play again next week in Jacksonville.

The Titans gained only 232 yards, which was 3 more yards than the Jaguars had.

But it was enough to get the job done.

The Titans got field goals of 25, 39 and 38 yards from Ryan Succop, two of which followed Jacksonville turnovers in the final two minutes of the first half.

Marcus Mariota completed 12 of 21 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown, a 66-yard screen pass to Derrick Henry. Mariota lost a fumble that Yannick Ngakoue returned 67 yards for a touchdown, the seventh defensive touchdown for the Jaguars this season.

The Titans quarterback did more damage with his legs, gaining a team-high 61 yards on nine carries, including a third-down run late that allowed the Titans to burn more time.

Blake Bortles did not have a good day, going 15-for-34 for 158 yards with two interceptions. Kevin Byard ended it with his second interception of the day and his eighth of the season with 10 seconds remaining.