Titans lead Jaguars 12-3 at half

AP

The Titans have only four first downs and 116 total yards, but a 66-yard play and two Jaguars turnovers in the final two minutes have Tennessee holding a 12-3 lead at halftime.

Tennessee qualifies for the playoffs with a victory.

Derrick Henry took a screen pass from Marcus Mariota 66 yards to the end zone with 14:04 remaining in the second quarter, but Telvin Smith blocked Ryan Succop‘s extra-point attempt to leave the Titans’ lead at 6-0.

The Jaguars cut the Titans’ lead in half with a 41-yard Josh Lambo field goal.

But Jacksonville’s two giveaways in the final two minutes led to field goals for Succop.

With two minutes remaining, Jaydon Mickens drew a penalty for unnecessary roughness for blocking after signaling for a fair catch and had the ball bounce off of him for a muff that the Titans recovered. Succop made a 25-yard field goal to complete a four-play, 5-yard drive.

Keelan Cole fumbled on the Jaguars’ next play from scrimmage as Adoree' Jackson forced it and Jayon Brown recovered it at the Jacksonville 29 with 1:07 left. It led to a 39-yard field goal on the final play of the half, completing a four-play, 8-yard drive.

The Titans gained only 13 yards on their final two drives but scored six points anyway.

The Jaguars have 155 yards, with Blake Bortles completing 11 of 19 passes for 111 yards.