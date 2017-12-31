Titans take 6-0 lead on Jaguars

AP

The Titans had only 11 yards in the first quarter, with Derrick Henry rushing for minus-2 yards on seven carries.

Tennessee then lost 4 yards on the first play of the second quarter as Marcus Mariota was sacked. The Titans, though, needed only one play, scoring on the second play of the second quarter.

Mariota threw a screen to Henry, who ran 66 yards to the end zone. Telvin Smith blocked Ryan Succop‘s extra-point attempt to leave the Titans’ lead at 6-0.

The Jaguars did not do much on offense either in the first quarter with 66 yards.