Vance Joseph: I want to be here to fix it

Getty Images

Word on Sunday was that the odds of Broncos coach Vance Joseph seeing a second season in Denver weren’t good, but there was no change in Joseph’s status in the hours following their 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Broncos General Manager John Elway is sleeping on the decision after Joseph went 5-11 in his first season on the job.

“We’ll see but I want to be here,” Joseph said after the game. “It’s a football team that’s close. We have to make some adjustments in some places, but our football team all year has not stopped working. That was fun to see, even tonight. It’s been a hard year, but everyone kept fighting. I want to be here to fix it.”

Paxton Lynch started at quarterback for the Broncos on Sunday and was one of three different quarterbacks to play for the Broncos while they went 2-10 after a 3-1 start to the year. That kind of quarterback situation would be trying on any coach and it seems we’ll learn Monday whether he gets a shot at a better one in 2018.