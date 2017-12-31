Vikings beat Bears, clinch first-round playoff bye

Getty Images

The Vikings won today so they can get some rest next week.

Minnesota’s defense was dominant in a 23-10 victory over Chicago, and the Vikings finished the season 13-3. They’ve clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and will be off next weekend. The only way they can play on the road in the postseason is if they meet the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Any other Vikings postseason game — including the Super Bowl — would be on their home field.

The defense held Chicago’s running attack to just 30 yards on 15 carries and largely held Mitchell Trubisky in check. Although Trubisky did move the Bears down the field late in the game, a Vikings goal-line stand ended the Bears’ last, best chance.

The loss was probably the last game in the John Fox era. The Bears simply haven’t improved enough in Fox’s three seasons to justify keeping him for another year.

And the win was the biggest of Mike Zimmer’s tenure in Minnesota. The Vikings have as good a shot at the Super Bowl as they’ve had in many years.