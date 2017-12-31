Vikings beat Bears, clinch first-round playoff bye

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 31, 2017, 4:07 PM EST
Getty Images

The Vikings won today so they can get some rest next week.

Minnesota’s defense was dominant in a 23-10 victory over Chicago, and the Vikings finished the season 13-3. They’ve clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and will be off next weekend. The only way they can play on the road in the postseason is if they meet the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Any other Vikings postseason game — including the Super Bowl — would be on their home field.

The defense held Chicago’s running attack to just 30 yards on 15 carries and largely held Mitchell Trubisky in check. Although Trubisky did move the Bears down the field late in the game, a Vikings goal-line stand ended the Bears’ last, best chance.

The loss was probably the last game in the John Fox era. The Bears simply haven’t improved enough in Fox’s three seasons to justify keeping him for another year.

And the win was the biggest of Mike Zimmer’s tenure in Minnesota. The Vikings have as good a shot at the Super Bowl as they’ve had in many years.

25 responses to “Vikings beat Bears, clinch first-round playoff bye

  2. Vikings win

    Secure a first round bye as the #2 seed

    Great season boys! Let’s get it done in the playoffs!!!!

  9. 3 years of the John Fox era translated into the last Bears possession today. 4 downs from the 2 yard line and the Bears get 1 yard. Enough is enough: Let the 3d rebuild begin on the am tomorrow.

  10. …only for 2 reasons:
    1. The injury to Aaron
    2. The refs. They made so many calls against the Pack this year.

    Otherwise, the Pack would be getting the first round by.

  11. Defense only gave up 3 points today, other 7 were given up on special teams. When Trubisky “moved” the ball late in the game, it was garbage time.

    The only “loss” at home was a fluke by the Lions who had no business winning that game. The loss against Carolina was BS as well. Thielen had a TD taken away, and when Cam ran to set up the winning TD, Matt Kalil held Barr big time.

    We could very easily be 15-1 this year as we are 13-3.. Doesn’t matter though, just go take care of business.

  13. It’s been a long time.
    Nice to be back in this position.
    No promises or predictions, I’ve simply enjoyed, and hopefully will continue to, enjoy this season.

  14. The Bears defense is legit, The Vikings were just better. Now it’s down to 2 games to get the home field Superbowl. It’s been an amazing journey for the Vikings, and may just go down as the fairy tail.

  15. Ugly win, yes, but left the game with no new injuries and bye next week. Defense can hold down any team.

  17. “…only for 2 reasons:
    1. The injury to Aaron
    2. The refs. They made so many calls against the Pack this year.

    Otherwise, the Pack would be getting the first round by.”
    —————————————-

    Is this an Onion story?

  18. thepackerpoet says:
    December 31, 2017 at 4:13 pm
    …only for 2 reasons:
    1. The injury to Aaron
    ——————
    And there it is. The asterisk.

    I posted after Rodgers went down that if the Vikings won the division the Gumby’s would #asterisk the Vikings season.

    Is that you Stella? How’s the 2018-19 preseason Super Bowl poll party going?

  20. thepackerpoet says:
    December 31, 2017 at 4:13 pm
    …only for 2 reasons:
    1. The injury to Aaron
    2. The refs. They made so many calls against the Pack this year.

    Otherwise, the Pack would be getting the first round by.
    ———————————

    Packers tears taste better than champagne on New Years Eve! #PurpleReign

  21. Us Vikings fans are feeling it man. As much as we don’t want to say the “S” word because we think or feel we’re cursed or just can’t get there.

    This year is different though. Not last year. Not 98′. Not 09′.

    THIS year, you guys.

    What a fun season, and we’re FAR from done.

    SKOL!

  22. thepackerpoet says:
    December 31, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    …only for 2 reasons:
    1. The injury to Aaron
    2. The refs. They made so many calls against the Pack this year.

    Otherwise, the Pack would be getting the first round by.

    ____________________________

    I wish someone could explain to me how Aaron getting hurt and officiating calls in Green Bay caused the Vikings to win 13 games this year.

  23. screamingyellowzonkers says:
    December 31, 2017 at 4:13 pm
    Two weeks in a row the Vikings offense hasnt looked all that good.

    If their offense doesn’t improve, they won’t go far.

    //////////////////////

    Disagree, the face of the Vikings is their defense. They should have ended the season with 3 straight shutouts. Teddy’s interception against Cincy gave them their only TD, shutout the pack and trick play by the Bears gave them only TD. The offense has to score 17-21 points and we will keep rolling.

  25. jonnyfootball82 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 4:09 pm
    Super Bowl, homeboy
    ——————————————
    It’s tough, but I’m sure the Vikings can find 53 Super Bowl tickets if they look hard enough.

