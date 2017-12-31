Week 17 early inactives

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Packers at Lions

Packers: WR Davante Adams, CB Damarious Randall, RB Aaron Jones, G Jahri Evans, TE Richard Rodgers, WR Jordy Nelson, LB Chris Odom

Lions: CB Nevin Lawson, TE Michael Roberts, RB Zach Zenner, RB Dwayne Washington, T Brian Mahalik, WR Jace Billingsley, DT Rodney Coe

Texans at Colts

Texans: QB Josh Johnson, WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR DeAndrew White, RB Jordan Todman, LB LaTroy Lewis, T Kendall Lamm, G Jeff Allen

Colts: QB Brad Kaaya, WR Donte Moncrief, T Denzelle Good, DL Caraun Reid, OL Mark Glowinski, DT Jonathan Hankins, TE Jason Vander Laan

Bears at Vikings

Bears: DL Rashaad Coward, QB Mark Sanchez, TE Adam Shaheen, G Josh Sitton, RB Taquan Mizzell, T Bobby Massie, DB Deiondre' Hall

Vikings: QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, CB Tramaine Brock, RB Mack Brown, C Pat Elflein, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Shamar Stephen

Jets at Patriots

Jets: CB Rashard Robinson, LB Freddie Bishop, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, T Brandon Shell, DT Deon Simon, DE Muhammad Wilkerson, WR Lucky Whitehead

Patriots: LB David Harris, OL Cole Croston, RB James White, WR Chris Hogan, RB Mike Gillislee, RB Rex Burkhead, DT Alan Branch

Redskins at Giants

Redskins: WR Robert Davis, S DeAngelo Hall, LB Ryan Anderson, LB Zach Brown, G Kyle Kalis, C Demetrius Rhaney, DL Ziggy Hood

Giants: WR Sterling Shepard, TE Evan Engram, QB Geno Smith, DE Avery Moss, LB Akeem Ayers, G Damien Mama, T Ereck Flowers

Cowboys at Eagles

Cowboys: WR Cole Beasley, RB Rod Smith, TE Blake Jarwin, DE Benson Mayowa, DL David Irving, LB Tre'von Johnson, OL Kadeem Edwards

Eagles: RB Jay Ajayi, DE Derek Barnett, LB Nigel Bradham, DE Brandon Graham, DT Timmy Jernigan, S Rodney McLeod, CB Jalen Mills

Browns at Steelers

Browns: QB Cody Kessler, FB Dan Vitale, LB Jeremy Cash, OL Marcus Martin, OL Geoff Gray, WR Matt Hazel, TE Matt Lengel

Steelers: QB Ben Roethlisberger, CB Coty Sensabaugh, RB Le'Veon Bell, C Maurkice Pouncey, G David DeCastro, WR Antonio Brown, DE Cameron Heyward