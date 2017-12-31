Week 17 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Packers at Lions
Packers: WR Davante Adams, CB Damarious Randall, RB Aaron Jones, G Jahri Evans, TE Richard Rodgers, WR Jordy Nelson, LB Chris Odom
Lions: CB Nevin Lawson, TE Michael Roberts, RB Zach Zenner, RB Dwayne Washington, T Brian Mahalik, WR Jace Billingsley, DT Rodney Coe
Texans at Colts
Texans: QB Josh Johnson, WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR DeAndrew White, RB Jordan Todman, LB LaTroy Lewis, T Kendall Lamm, G Jeff Allen
Colts: QB Brad Kaaya, WR Donte Moncrief, T Denzelle Good, DL Caraun Reid, OL Mark Glowinski, DT Jonathan Hankins, TE Jason Vander Laan
Bears at Vikings
Bears: DL Rashaad Coward, QB Mark Sanchez, TE Adam Shaheen, G Josh Sitton, RB Taquan Mizzell, T Bobby Massie, DB Deiondre' Hall
Vikings: QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, CB Tramaine Brock, RB Mack Brown, C Pat Elflein, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Shamar Stephen
Jets at Patriots
Jets: CB Rashard Robinson, LB Freddie Bishop, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, T Brandon Shell, DT Deon Simon, DE Muhammad Wilkerson, WR Lucky Whitehead
Patriots: LB David Harris, OL Cole Croston, RB James White, WR Chris Hogan, RB Mike Gillislee, RB Rex Burkhead, DT Alan Branch
Redskins at Giants
Redskins: WR Robert Davis, S DeAngelo Hall, LB Ryan Anderson, LB Zach Brown, G Kyle Kalis, C Demetrius Rhaney, DL Ziggy Hood
Giants: WR Sterling Shepard, TE Evan Engram, QB Geno Smith, DE Avery Moss, LB Akeem Ayers, G Damien Mama, T Ereck Flowers
Cowboys at Eagles
Cowboys: WR Cole Beasley, RB Rod Smith, TE Blake Jarwin, DE Benson Mayowa, DL David Irving, LB Tre'von Johnson, OL Kadeem Edwards
Eagles: RB Jay Ajayi, DE Derek Barnett, LB Nigel Bradham, DE Brandon Graham, DT Timmy Jernigan, S Rodney McLeod, CB Jalen Mills
Browns at Steelers
Browns: QB Cody Kessler, FB Dan Vitale, LB Jeremy Cash, OL Marcus Martin, OL Geoff Gray, WR Matt Hazel, TE Matt Lengel
Steelers: QB Ben Roethlisberger, CB Coty Sensabaugh, RB Le'Veon Bell, C Maurkice Pouncey, G David DeCastro, WR Antonio Brown, DE Cameron Heyward