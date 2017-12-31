Will Fuller out with a knee injury

Getty Images

Texans receiver Will Fuller left with a knee injury. He will not return.

It marks the third injury for Fuller this season.

He caught two passes for 17 yards against the Colts and finished the year catching 28 passes for 423 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games.

The Texans already were without leading receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who missed the first game of his five-year career with a calf injury. Houston has Braxton Miller and two free agents, Chris Thompson and Cobi Hamilton at the position without Hopkins and Fuller.

Houston, though, does have a 10-7 lead. It took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, giving the Texans their first lead since Week 14 when they led the 49ers 16-13 in the third quarter.

Alfred Blue, who becomes a free agent in the offseason, scored on a 2-yard touchdown run after the Colts got a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to Jack Doyle.