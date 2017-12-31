X-rays negative on LeSean McCoy’s ankle

AP

Bills running back LeSean McCoy may still have an injury that will keep him from playing, if the Bills make it to the playoffs. For now, though, the news is as good as it can be. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, X-rays were negative on McCoy’s lower leg.

There could still be other damage, specifically to the ligaments in McCoy’s ankle.

McCoy was carted off during the third quarter of Sunday’s game with an injury that seemed to be potentially serious.

Ruled out for the day, he’ll finish the regular season with 1,138 rushing yards and 448 receiving yards. It’s his sixth career 1,000-yard season.

The Bills lead the Dolphins late, 22-9. They’re trying to end a playoff drought that extends back to 1999