2018 NFL coach and G.M. changes tracker

AP

It’s a new year and that means it is time for several NFL teams to find new coaches and/or General Managers to run the show in 2018.

We’ll track all of the interview requests, interviews and hires here until all positions are filled around the league.

Houston Texans

Announced General Manager Rick Smith is taking a leave of absence while wife battles breast cancer.

Indianapolis Colts

Fired head coach Chuck Pagano after the final game of the season. Reportedly interested in interviewing Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub.

Oakland Raiders

Fired head coach Jack Del Rio after final game of the season. Linked to former head coach Jon Gruden, who will remain in his current job at ESPN for Wild Card weekend.

Chicago Bears

Fired head coach John Fox on January 1 after three seasons.

Detroit Lions

Fired head coach Jim Caldwell on January 1 after four seasons. Requested interviews with Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel and Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Requested interviews with Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. Expected to interview current defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on January 2.

New York Giants

Fired head coach Ben McAdoo and General Manger Jerry Reese with four games left in 2017 season. Hired Dave Gettleman as General Manager before final game. Requested interviews with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.