Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram make history

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2018, 11:09 AM EST
Getty Images

They’re the first running back teammates to make it to the Pro Bowl since Jim Otis and Terry Metcalf in 1975. Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram have now one-upped Otis and Metcalf.

Via the NFL, Kamara and Ingram are the first running back teammates in league history to generate at least 1,500 yards from scrimmage in the same season.

Kamara, a rookie, also matched a feat previously accomplished only by Hall of Famer Gale Sayers. They are the only two rookies to have five or more rushing touchdowns, five or more receiving touchdowns, and a kick return for a touchdown.

The performance of the running backs has allowed the Saints to rely less on the passing game, which resulted in Drew Brees having only 4,334 passing yards — the lowest output of his 12 seasons with the Saints. The second lowest season? 2009. And every Saints fan knows how that worked out.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram make history

  2. So the key is to have Drew Brees throw less? Huh, who would’ve thought? Haha

    This team is VERY well balanced clearly and the defense hasn’t gotten enough credit either with a very quick turnaround from last seasons, credit to the GM and Def coordinator. Pretty amazing the NFC South put 3 solid teams into the playoffs.

  3. Um, are we not considering fullbacks as “running backs”? Because in 1972, Mercury Morris and Larry Csonka both gained 1000+ yards rushing for Miami, and in 1976, Rocky Bleier and Franco Harris did as well, for the Steelers. I realize that the fullback is a dying, if not dead, position as a ball carrier, but they did run the ball back in the day when the position was divided between halfbacks and fullbacks, not just “running backs”.

  4. @ MannamedJay:
    , Kamara and Ingram are the first running back teammates in league history to generate at least 1,500 yards from scrimmage in the same season.
    —————————————-
    1500>1000, except in common core.

    Being put in the same sentence as Gayle Sayers is one heck of a compliment to anyone. Quite an accomplishment for a rookie to favorably compare with him.

  7. They looked kind of average running the ball against a bad Tampa team (not in the top 20 against the rush) with nothing to play for.
    Combined for under 80 yds on 22 carries.
    Although Kamara looked great on the return rd.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!