Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram make history

They’re the first running back teammates to make it to the Pro Bowl since Jim Otis and Terry Metcalf in 1975. Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram have now one-upped Otis and Metcalf.

Via the NFL, Kamara and Ingram are the first running back teammates in league history to generate at least 1,500 yards from scrimmage in the same season.

Kamara, a rookie, also matched a feat previously accomplished only by Hall of Famer Gale Sayers. They are the only two rookies to have five or more rushing touchdowns, five or more receiving touchdowns, and a kick return for a touchdown.

The performance of the running backs has allowed the Saints to rely less on the passing game, which resulted in Drew Brees having only 4,334 passing yards — the lowest output of his 12 seasons with the Saints. The second lowest season? 2009. And every Saints fan knows how that worked out.