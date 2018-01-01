Bears fire John Fox after three seasons

Getty Images

Of all the firings to come today, this one might have been the most #asexpected.

According to multiple reports, the Bears have fired coach John Fox.

Fox was 14-34 in three seasons with the Bears, and his preference for veterans wasn’t and isn’t a good mix for building around a young quarterback such as Mitchell Trubisky.

The 62-year-old Fox didn’t have nearly the success in Chicago that he did in Carolina (73-71) or Denver (46-18), as he went to Super Bowls in both those stops.

While his 133-123 record isn’t great, he had success with quarterbacks such as Jake Delhomme and a declining Peyton Manning, and was able to punch above his weight a few times when tasked with rebuilding teams.