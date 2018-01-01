Bears to interview Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo

Getty Images

The Bears have a promising quarterback entering his second year, who they want to build around and develop.

So where better to start than a guy who helped develop the second-year quarterback the Eagles built around this year.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bears are setting up an interview with Eagles quarterback coach John DeFilippo later this week.

DeFilippo can interview this week since the Eagles have a bye.

The 39-year-old DeFilippo has just one year of NFL coordinator experience (and that was in Cleveland in 2015), but the progression of Carson Wentz to an MVP-level quarterback and the success of boy wonder Sean McVay with the Rams will make him a much more attractive candidate this time through.

And after getting away from the defensive-minded (and old) John Fox today, the Bears are poised to employ the classic if-the-last-guy-was-fat-the-next-guy-will-be-skinny approach to this hiring cycle.