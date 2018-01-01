Bills fans thanking Andy Dalton with donations to his foundation

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passed the Bills into the playoffs on Sunday in Baltimore, throwing a 49-yard touchdown pass in the final minute to upset the Ravens, which put the Bills in the postseason. Now Bills fans are thanking him.

An influx of donations from Buffalo has been going to the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation, which Dalton and his wife started after he was drafted, with a goal of supporting children with illnesses and special needs. Dalton took to Twitter today to thank the fans who have donated.

“To all the Bills fans that are donating to my foundation, thank you,” Dalton wrote. “We appreciate the support. If you are interested in donating visit AndyDalton.org.”

The Bengals’ season is long since over, but they kept playing hard to the last minute of the last game of the year. Bills fans appreciate that.