Brock Olivo gets pink slip in Denver

Getty Images

When Broncos coach Vance Joseph learned that he wouldn’t be one-and-done in Denver, his staff may have breathed a sigh of relief. Some of them shouldn’t have.

Special-team coordinator Brock Olivo has been fired, according to Mike Klis of KUSA. Olivo joins offensive coordinator Mike McCoy (who was fired during the season) and offensive line coach Jeff Davidson as former Broncos employees.

It was clear in November that Denver’s special teams weren’t, but Joseph gave Olivo a vote of confidence.

“I watch [Olivo] work every day and the mistakes that we’ve had, Brock’s responsible and I’m responsible, but he hasn’t muffed a punt,” Joseph said. “I’m not down on Brock. . . . Brock works hard, he’s a young coach and he’s a bright coach. He’s going to be a great coach in my opinion.”

Joseph either changed his mind or someone else changed it for him. Regardless, the Broncos will be making plenty of changes even though they aren’t changing coaches.

Ultimately, the goal will be to change the outcome in 2018. If they don’t, it will be the first time since 1971-72 that the Broncos posted back-to-back losing seasons.