Broncos fire OL coach Jeff Davidson

The Broncos are keeping head coach Vance Joseph, but there will be changes to his staff.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos have fired offensive line coach Jeff Davidson.

Davidson joined the team in 2016 along with offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, who was fired in November amid an eight-game losing streak. Davidson also worked under McCoy in San Diego in 2016 and was McCoy’s boss when Davidson was the Panthers offensive coordinator a decade ago.

Although the Broncos did better running the ball than they did in 2016, those ties make it unsurprising that the Broncos would move forward with Bill Musgrave as offensive coordinator.

Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that Sean Kugler is expected to interview for a position with the Broncos this week. Kugler stepped down as UTEP’s head coach during the 2017 season and was an offensive line coach for the Bills and Steelers before heading to El Paso.