Browns players tired of “no talent” comments

Posted by Charean Williams on January 1, 2018, 3:54 PM EST
The Browns are tired of people inside the organization ripping the team’s talent. Coach Hue Jackson has referred to the lack of talent, and new General Manager John Dorsey said former head of football operations Sashi Brown didn’t get enough “real players.”

Jason McCourty said Monday he was speaking for his teammates in declaring that the comments “bugged everyone in his locker room.”

“When you’re one of the guys on the team who’s playing your heart out and you are putting everything into it — obviously, we are not getting the result we want, which is very apparent but still you are giving everything you have — you don’t want to hear about what you don’t have,” McCourty said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “You want to make the best of what you do have. I think that is just the bond that is built in this locker room of I want to win for Danny [Shelton]; Danny wants to win for me; I want to win for JT [Jamar Taylor]. You don’t really care what you don’t have. You are just trying to figure out what we do have in this locker room, how do we go out there on Sunday and figure out how to win this game. As a player, you just hate to hear that from anywhere.”

The defensive back, in his first season in Cleveland after eight in Tennessee, said the Browns don’t have “the talent to go win the Super Bowl this year, but this locker room is far more talented than 0-16.”

It was unclear whether McCourty was questioning the coaching, but Hue Jackson will return despite losing 31 of his 32 games. Still, McCourty expects “a lot of things [to change]” before next season.

“You can’t keep doing the same thing and think you’re going to get different results,” McCourty said. “That’s the definition of insanity. Obviously, there’s a lot of things that aren’t right.”

  1. If I perform surgery every day and try my hardest but have a 100% mortality rate – doesn’t matter that I tried hard, I have no talent.

    You have talent – just not NFL talent like I don’t have surgical talent.

  4. Most un-varnished comment from Dorsey and quite simply the most accurate, they don’t have enough real players. They have talent but the dead weight on the team is atrocious. That receiver who dropped the pass late in the last game, terrible. My 86 year old grandmother who uses a walker would have caught that pass! The guy’s head wasn’t in the game. Show him the door and a lot of those other players too.

  5. What a kick in the junk it must be when you’re a top pick and you know you’re headed to that sadness factory. Jackson should resign immediately if he has an ounce of honor in him. Putting this garbage product out there for hardworking, blue collar fans of Cleveland should be a criminal offense.

  7. Sounds like McCourty is talking about coaching. It must really suck for him his twin plays for maybe the best coach of all time.

  9. Just as Browns fans are tired of their team not winning the past 2 seasons. These professional football players need to QUIT WHINING and start WINNING. Boo Hoo. My feelings are hurt because of all of the snide remarks about having no talent. Give me a break.

  11. You kind of lose the right to complain about lack of talent when you go 0-16. Should the coach and GM have said you have the talent but just don’t care?

  12. I actually feel bad for the players. There is some talent on the team, and they always play hard. Unfortunately they play for the worst head coach in the history of the NFL, and the team is owned by the worst owner in the NFL. Their incompetence will keep this franchise in the toilet for a long time.

  16. “You don’t really care what you don’t have. You are just trying to figure out what we do have in this locker room, how do we go out there on Sunday and figure out how to win this game.“

    Well you should care about what you don’t have! And what you don’t have is a NFL caliber QB. Without one of those you’ll continue to lose. Proof is in the pudding.

  17. Well you might not like it but it is true so shut up and win a game.

    When your most talented player is a drugged out junkie who was suspended for like 2 years and is just now possibly on the straight and narrow now, you have no talent.

    So shut up. You get paid WAY too much money AND you suck.

  19. Look at it like this. The 49ers were 1-10 this year. They had “no talent”. Then Jimmy Garoppolo came in and they went 5-0. Every NFL team has talent. The teams that win generally have a blue chip QB. This isn’t breaking news folks. It’s a QB league. Make a New Year’s resolution to remember that.

  21. Is there an overall lack of talent? Maybe. Is there a 1-31 lack of talent? Absolutely not! So glad Jed didn’t hire Hue. Although it did take him 3 times to get it right lol

  23. They have talent, just not as much as the other 31 teams. They do have some promising young players though.

  24. Far more talented than 0-16? What was your record last year? Perhaps $16 million spent on Oz, which into a second round pick could’ve been better spent on 2-3 quality free agents.

  25. Talent or no talent they’re keeping arguably the leagues worst coach. As a business owner I’d be wanting to get rid of every possible reason that may lead to people believing it’s the same ole horrible business. You have hardly any followers and you’re sticking with a1-31 coach? Who does that benefit? Clearly they’re not playing for him or they’d have a few wins.

    Very strange!

